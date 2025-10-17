Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:25 17.10.2025

Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

1 min read
Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

A court in Poland on Friday ruled to deny extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the Associated Press reported.

According to the agency, the Warsaw District Court also ruled that the Ukrainian citizen should be immediately released.

His lawyer, Timotheusz Paprocki, said before the hearing that "my client does not admit his guilt, he has not committed any crimes against Germany and does not understand why the German side has brought these charges against him." He also said he would argue that no Ukrainian should be held accountable for any actions directed against Russia.

Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh. was arrested in Poland on September 30 on suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline. He was wanted under a European arrest warrant issued by German intelligence.

The destruction of three of the four strands of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, designed to transport natural gas from the Russian Federation to Germany, occurred on September 26, 2022, at a depth of about 80 meters at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Tags: #germany #polish #court

MORE ABOUT

15:16 13.10.2025
Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

15:14 13.10.2025
Defense support and financial assistance are focus of Stefanchuk's visit to Germany

Defense support and financial assistance are focus of Stefanchuk's visit to Germany

11:44 11.10.2025
UK, Germany and France aim for progress in using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s army

UK, Germany and France aim for progress in using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s army

19:46 07.10.2025
Shmyhal, German ambassador Thoms discuss cooperation in defense industry, development of joint ventures

Shmyhal, German ambassador Thoms discuss cooperation in defense industry, development of joint ventures

12:19 07.10.2025
Supreme Court may reinstate former chairman Vovk and judges Mazur and Otrosh – experts

Supreme Court may reinstate former chairman Vovk and judges Mazur and Otrosh – experts

17:59 06.10.2025
Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

15:45 06.10.2025
Warsaw court extends detention of Ukrainian in Nord Stream sabotage case

Warsaw court extends detention of Ukrainian in Nord Stream sabotage case

20:08 02.10.2025
Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

20:03 25.09.2025
Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

19:34 25.09.2025
Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

HOT NEWS

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Defense Forces successfully stop enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

LATEST

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukrainian PM to Slovak PM: We are facing difficult winter, counting on your support

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on technical and financial cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

AD
AD