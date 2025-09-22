Drones that entered Poland posed no threat to civilians - PM Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the Russian drones that violated Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10 did not pose a threat to the population, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) has reported.

"We will find out how many drones fell when they are all found," Tusk said at a briefing in Sierakowice (Pomeranian Voivodeship) on Monday, answering a question about why it is still unknown how many drones fell on Polish territory on the night of September 10.

"There is currently no reason to believe that any of these finds posed a threat. So far, no case of an armed drone that could explode or otherwise harm residents or their property has been found," he assured.

The prime minister stressed that the search and identification of the drones is still ongoing.

Tusk was also answering a question about the statement of the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavlo, who suggested that NATO countries could shoot down Russian fighter jets that violate their airspace. "We are ready for any decision aimed at destroying objects that could pose a threat to us, such as Russian fighter jets, if... they, for example, fly over our territorial waters," the head of the Polish government replied.

As he emphasized, in such situations one should think twice before making a decision that could lead to a serious escalation of the conflict. "In situations that are not fully understood - for example, the recent flight of Russian fighter jets over the Petrobaltic platform. But without violating, because these are not our territorial waters. Before making decisions on actions that could lead to a very acute phase of the conflict, one should think twice," the Prime Minister assessed.

Tusk noted that in order to make a decision on the possible shooting down of Russian fighters, he must be sure that Poland "will not be alone in this." As reported, from 19 to 23, Russian drones were detected during the violation of Polish airspace on September 10, they were shot down mostly by Dutch F-35 fighter jets. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported 19 violations of Polish airspace and that four Russian drones were shot down, while Polish President's foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz said 21 Russian drones.