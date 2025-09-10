Polish FM summons Russian ambassador

Photo: PAP

The Polish Foreign Ministry is summoning the Russian ambassador to Warsaw on Wednesday evening to hand him a note of protest, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) has reported.

"Following the violation of Polish airspace, the Foreign Ministry will summon a Russian representative on Wednesday to hand him a note of protest. This was reported to the agency by Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski," agency said.

Wronski noted that the Foreign Ministry does not disclose the contents of the note before its delivery.

Earlier, the Polish publication Rzeczpospolita reported that more than 20, most likely 23, Russian drones were detected during the nighttime violation of Polish airspace, and they were shot down mostly by Dutch F-35 fighter jets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk counted 19 violations of Polish airspace and said that four Russian drones were shot down.