15:19 06.09.2025

Polish protesters block truck traffic at Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint

On Saturday at 12:50, Polish protesters blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni), the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

"The restrictions apply only to trucks and may last at least 6 hours. For cars and buses, traffic is unchanged," the border guards emphasized on Telegram on Saturday.

"Some 681 trucks are registered in the queue to leave Ukraine, about 100 are waiting to enter, which are already in a specially equipped parking lot, nothing will prevent their registration," the report says.

The protesters' action is taking place a kilometer from the Polish checkpoint.

The State Border Guard Service will inform you about any changes or complications in traffic.

