Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski did not confirm that Russian drones during a massive crossing of Polish airspace tried to attack the logistics center in Rzeszów.

"I cannot confirm or deny this, since the drones were shot down," he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha, answering questions from Interfax-Ukraine.

Sikorski added that in order to answer this assumption, it is necessary to turn to military experts.

"I know that there is speculation in the press about this, but I am not in a position to confirm or deny it," the minister said.

In turn, Sybiha said Ukraine had informed the Polish side about drones heading into Polish airspace. He assured that Ukraine was ready to continue cooperating for common security.

Sikorski also noted that the penetration of Russian drones into Polish and NATO airspace "is a moment of truth, since these drones crossed Polish airspace not only from Ukraine, but also from Belarus."

"The air battle lasted seven hours. So it was not an accident, and anyone who says that it was a Ukrainian provocation is either the author or a willing accomplice of Russian propaganda. We must be very careful not to repeat disinformation, not to contribute to the spread of fake news," Sikorski said.

The minister expressed confidence that "these were Russian drones and this was a Russian operation."

Earlier, Der Spiegel reported that about five drones that flew into Poland on the night of September 10 were targeting a logistics hub in Rzeszów, a key hub for Western arms supplies to Ukraine.