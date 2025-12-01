Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:36 01.12.2025

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

1 min read
Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that only Ukraine can conduct territorial negotiations in the context of ending the war.

"Russia must stop its aggression. It hasn't given a single signal, not a single piece of evidence to that effect. Only Ukraine can negotiate over territory. It's its territory. It's recognized by international law and is sovereign," Macron said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Paris on Monday.

He emphasized that the United States has assumed the role of mediator, and he "highly appreciates" the work being carried out by the American team under the leadership of US President Donald Trump.

"When we talk about security guarantees, they cannot be discussed or negotiated without the participation of Ukrainians," the president stated.

Macron also emphasized the unacceptability of the non-participation of "Europeans and all allies of the Coalition of the Willing, as they are the guarantors."

Tags: #macron

MORE ABOUT

18:52 01.12.2025
Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

18:44 01.12.2025
Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

18:13 01.12.2025
Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

16:58 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

16:47 01.12.2025
Macron to ask Xi Jinping to ‘influence’ Russia to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine – media

Macron to ask Xi Jinping to ‘influence’ Russia to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine – media

16:24 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss negotiations to end the war

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss negotiations to end the war

18:21 25.11.2025
Talks gain momentum, opening path to real progress toward lasting peace – Macron

Talks gain momentum, opening path to real progress toward lasting peace – Macron

19:29 17.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

17:25 17.11.2025
Macron: Everything ready for peace, only Russia refuses and wants to continue the war

Macron: Everything ready for peace, only Russia refuses and wants to continue the war

16:58 17.11.2025
Macron and Zelenskyy visit HQ of ‘multinational force’ for Ukraine in Paris

Macron and Zelenskyy visit HQ of ‘multinational force’ for Ukraine in Paris

HOT NEWS

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

Umerov: Significant progress achieved during negotiations in USA, but certain issues require further development

LATEST

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

CC judges, Venice Commission reps hold meeting on competitive bills

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration

Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

AD
AD