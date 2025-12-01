Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that only Ukraine can conduct territorial negotiations in the context of ending the war.

"Russia must stop its aggression. It hasn't given a single signal, not a single piece of evidence to that effect. Only Ukraine can negotiate over territory. It's its territory. It's recognized by international law and is sovereign," Macron said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Paris on Monday.

He emphasized that the United States has assumed the role of mediator, and he "highly appreciates" the work being carried out by the American team under the leadership of US President Donald Trump.

"When we talk about security guarantees, they cannot be discussed or negotiated without the participation of Ukrainians," the president stated.

Macron also emphasized the unacceptability of the non-participation of "Europeans and all allies of the Coalition of the Willing, as they are the guarantors."