Czech Republic to build, deliver modern satellite to Ukraine – MFA

The Czech Republic will build and deliver a modern Earth observation satellite to Ukraine, capable of collecting data regardless of weather conditions or daylight.

"This demonstrates not only the technological excellence of Czech companies in one of the most demanding sectors but also our continued support for Ukraine," the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on the X social network.

As reported, the Czech government headed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala (SPOLU coalition – "Together") resigned after defeat in the parliamentary elections on October 3-4, 2025.