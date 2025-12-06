Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:00 06.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

A just, lasting, and dignified peace would be the best gift for all of Ukraine on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and St. Nicholas, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today is Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day. I congratulate all our soldiers once again. Glory to them, glory to all of you, glory to Ukraine. And today is St. Nicholas Day, celebrated on December 6 in many countries around the world, including Europe. This is the Day of the Miracle Worker, when we all believe in miracles and await gifts. Of course, today, for each of us, for all of Ukraine, for all families, the best gift would be peace. Certainly, a just, dignified, and, as everyone says, honest peace. In my opinion, it’s important for it to be lasting," Zelenskyy said speaking at the Military Prayer Breakfast on Saturday.

The President noted that only such peace will be blessed with a non-recurrence of enemy aggression.

"And they are who they are, and we understand that perfectly well. There are no illusions," he added.

According to the head of state, "we know that no one will give us this peace," it must be won.

Zelenskyy emphasized that these years have changed Ukrainians. "And Ukrainians are a nation of believers. We strongly believe in God and hope for His help. We turn to Him in prayer," the president said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine must rely on itself, its Armed Forces, its partners, particularly Europe and the United States, and the "adequate civilized world," which knows that Russia has long violated international law, "the laws of common sense, and absolutely all of God’s callings."

"Therefore, we fight on the battlefield, in the diplomatic arena, we fight against the despondency within us. We know we are not alone, and we believe that together we will defend our rights. And we have them—the just right to life, our God-given land. We will definitely defend our future and a just peace," the head of state noted.

Tags: #gift #peace

MORE ABOUT

19:42 02.12.2025
Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

12:10 02.12.2025
Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

Rubio, in his talk with German counterpart, reaffirms US goal of ending the war, achieving lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible

20:05 28.11.2025
Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

19:40 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic situation following meetings in Geneva

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic situation following meetings in Geneva

20:46 25.11.2025
Spanish PM: We at crucial stage in achieving just, lasting peace

Spanish PM: We at crucial stage in achieving just, lasting peace

20:38 24.11.2025
Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

20:05 20.11.2025
Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

20:10 19.11.2025
Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine

Budanov announces events for Feb 2026 to open window for peace in Ukraine

21:36 13.10.2025
Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

Petro Poroshenko calls on world to focus efforts on ending war in Ukraine after peace deal on Gaza

18:05 18.09.2025
Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

HOT NEWS

GUR Cyber ​​Corps attacks leading Russian logistics company on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day – sources

Air defense repel one of most massive Russian attacks to date, neutralizing 615 out of 704 missiles and drones, with hits at 29 locations

Zelenskyy confirms his visit to London on Monday

Energy the main target of Russia's strikes last night – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy removes Yermak from NSDC, HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

LATEST

Americans and Ukrainians agree on framework of security arrangements, discuss necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain lasting peace – Dept of State

Rubio's deputy sharply criticizes EU countries after NATO meeting, Musk calls for dissolution of European Union

GUR Cyber ​​Corps attacks leading Russian logistics company on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day – sources

AFU General Staff: Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia, shell casing plant in occupied Alchevsk damaged

Air defense repel one of most massive Russian attacks to date, neutralizing 615 out of 704 missiles and drones, with hits at 29 locations

Widespread military activities overnight affect electricity grid, prompt Ukraine’s operating NPPs to reduce output – IAEA

At least eight people injured in overnight attack in Ukraine

Zelenskyy confirms his visit to London on Monday

On Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day, Zelenskyy thanks military who are doing everything on battlefield to ensure Ukraine has confidence at negotiating table

Zelenskyy briefs NATO Secretary General on Ukrainian team's talks in USA

AD
AD