Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

A just, lasting, and dignified peace would be the best gift for all of Ukraine on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and St. Nicholas, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today is Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day. I congratulate all our soldiers once again. Glory to them, glory to all of you, glory to Ukraine. And today is St. Nicholas Day, celebrated on December 6 in many countries around the world, including Europe. This is the Day of the Miracle Worker, when we all believe in miracles and await gifts. Of course, today, for each of us, for all of Ukraine, for all families, the best gift would be peace. Certainly, a just, dignified, and, as everyone says, honest peace. In my opinion, it’s important for it to be lasting," Zelenskyy said speaking at the Military Prayer Breakfast on Saturday.

The President noted that only such peace will be blessed with a non-recurrence of enemy aggression.

"And they are who they are, and we understand that perfectly well. There are no illusions," he added.

According to the head of state, "we know that no one will give us this peace," it must be won.

Zelenskyy emphasized that these years have changed Ukrainians. "And Ukrainians are a nation of believers. We strongly believe in God and hope for His help. We turn to Him in prayer," the president said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine must rely on itself, its Armed Forces, its partners, particularly Europe and the United States, and the "adequate civilized world," which knows that Russia has long violated international law, "the laws of common sense, and absolutely all of God’s callings."

"Therefore, we fight on the battlefield, in the diplomatic arena, we fight against the despondency within us. We know we are not alone, and we believe that together we will defend our rights. And we have them—the just right to life, our God-given land. We will definitely defend our future and a just peace," the head of state noted.