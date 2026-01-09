Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:28 09.01.2026

Next week, Rada scheduled to consider personnel dismissals, appointments

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a package of personnel decisions on government resignations and appointments on January 13-14, said first deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction).

According to him, on January 13, a consideration of dismissals is planned, in particular: the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Digital Transformation, and Vasyl Maliuk from the post of Head of the SBU.

"January 14, Wednesday, the day of appointments: Shmyhal to the post of First Deputy Minister of Energy; Fedorov to the post of Minister of Defense; One of the two [either Maslov or Mudra] to the Ministry of Justice. Most likely Natalukha to the post of Head of the State Property Fund," Zhelezniak predicts in a post on Telegram.

Separately, Zhelezniak noted that Yevhen Khmara is not currently being nominated for appointment as Head of the SBU.

Tags: #rada

