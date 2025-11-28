Photo: https://nypost.com/

US President Donald Trump is ready to recognize Russian control over Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a "peace plan," The Telegraph ezine reports, citing sources.

"The United States is poised to recognise Russia’s control over Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories to secure a deal to end the war. The Telegraph understands that Donald Trump has sent his peace envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to make the direct offer to Vladimir Putin in Moscow," the report said.

It is noted that Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Washington’s legal recognition of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions as Russian territory would be one of the key issues in negotiations on the US president’s peace plan.

The Kremlin also said on Friday that it had received a revised strategy for ending the war, developed after emergency talks between Ukrainian and American officials last weekend in Geneva.

In Geneva, Ukrainian and American officials agreed on a new 19-point plan that is less favorable to Moscow. But multiple sources suggest that the American proposals for recognition remain part of the strategy.

It also noted that Kyiv would not be forced to recognize Russian control over the territories it has illegally annexed since 2014. Ukraine’s constitution prohibits any president or government from ceding territory without first putting the issue to voters in a nationwide referendum.

"Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, and Rustem Umerov, his national security adviser, were expected to fly to Florida to meet US officials at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend," the publication added.