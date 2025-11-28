Shmyhal inspects state of defense, military support, progress of military operations in Kherson region

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal inspected the state of defense, military support, and the progress of military operations in Kherson region.

"Today I visited our soldiers defending Kherson region. I reviewed the operational situation along the contact line in the area of ​​responsibility of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade. The unit's command reported on the current state of the defensive lines, the level of personnel support, the dynamics of combat operations, and the results of mission accomplishments," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The Defense Minister noted that he had discussed with the command the unit's support priorities and rapid response to the challenges facing the military.

He also presented awards to the service members. "The brigade is holding its positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, and demonstrating a high level of resilience. Thank you, soldiers, for your bravery!" Shmyhal added.