Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:45 27.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) announced the launch of an all-Ukrainian program of meetings for veterans.

"At the initiative of the Ukrainian Red Cross, a new program aimed at supporting veterans and their return to active civilian life has been launched," the Ukrainian Red Cross announced on Facebook on Thursday.

Khmelnytskyi became the first city to host veterans' meetings—and this is just the beginning of an initiative that will eventually expand to communities across Ukraine. Program participants shared experiences and discussed issues related to returning to active life, finding new opportunities, and legal, social, and psychological aspects after military service. They also discussed tools for future planning, professional development, and local initiatives for integrating veterans into society.

The participation of veterans in volunteer fire brigades, where their experience and endurance can be decisive in rescue operations, was separately discussed.

Tags: #urcs #veterans

