Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:45 20.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Japan's 2026 support for Ukraine nears $6 bln

1 min read
Japan has increased financial support for Ukraine for the next 2026 to almost $6 billion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I thank Japan and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the decision to provide additional financial support to Ukraine next year. The total aid amounts tonearly $6 billion, which will strengthen our defense against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said in X.

"We greatly appreciate that Japan takes such a leadership position, not only in the Indo-Pacific region but globally. This is a significant contribution to our resilience, and through it, to the international rules-based order. The international order is essential to prevent Russia’s twisted war policy from continuing anywhere," the head of state said.

