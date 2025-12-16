Interfax-Ukraine
10:59 16.12.2025

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has reported on the readiness of the Leaders of the participating countries of the Coalition of the Willing to deploy support forces in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees.

On the air of the telethon on Tuesday morning, answering the question of whether security guarantees or certain levers that Europe is ready to use to establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine have crystallized, he said: "without revealing details, I will say that yes: European leaders who participate in the format of the Coalition of the Willing - and there is the format of the so-called Multifunctional Group Ukraine - this is actually what we are talking about: the deployment of support forces." "So, the European side has decided on the specifics - I will not disclose this, sorry, on the air," Zhovkva added following the results of the talks in Berlin on Monday.

According to him, the American side also talked about security guarantees and this was discussed in detail during the meeting, work on this is ongoing.

"We clearly understand which European countries in which formats can help Ukraine maintain peace. After all, such a format will work after a ceasefire is achieved on the territory of Ukraine, and in the future it will be necessary not to repeat Russian aggression," Zhovka said.

