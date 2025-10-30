Ukraine receives $177 mln from World Bank to support healthcare, fiscal management

Ukraine received $177 million from the World Bank within two reform support projects: $147 million – under the SURGE project "Supporting Reconstruction through Smart Fiscal Governance" and $30 million – under the THRIVE project "Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency."

As the Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday, the funds received were credited to the general fund of the state budget.

The Ministry of Finance noted that by the end of the year Ukraine expects to receive an additional $249 million within the SURGE project and $17.5 million – within the THRIVE project.

Both projects are implemented through the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument, which provides funding contingent on the achievement of specific performance indicators.

The SURGE project has been implemented in Ukraine since 2024. Within its framework, the World Bank has made agreements with Ukraine worth over $1 billion, including providing $10 million in grant funds. The project’s primary objective is to ensure the effective management of public investments. Ukraine has fulfilled several conditions to receive the next tranche, including approving a single portfolio of public investment projects for 2026-2028, adopting methodological recommendations for assessing these projects’ environmental impact, and confirming the implementation of the State Tax Service’s Anti-Corruption Program.

Launched in 2024, the THRIVE project aims to improve the effectiveness of the Health Guarantee Program and strengthen the healthcare system. The total funding amount is $1.2 billion, with $449 million in loan agreements and $5 million in grant agreements signed.

An additional $30 million has been received in advance to support further reform of the Health Guarantee Program. These funds will strengthen the National Health Service of Ukraine’s capacity to monitor medical institution activities and improve the quality of medical services.