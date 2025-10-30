Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:16 30.10.2025

Ukraine receives $177 mln from World Bank to support healthcare, fiscal management

2 min read
Ukraine receives $177 mln from World Bank to support healthcare, fiscal management

Ukraine received $177 million from the World Bank within two reform support projects: $147 million – under the SURGE project "Supporting Reconstruction through Smart Fiscal Governance" and $30 million – under the THRIVE project "Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency."

As the Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday, the funds received were credited to the general fund of the state budget.

The Ministry of Finance noted that by the end of the year Ukraine expects to receive an additional $249 million within the SURGE project and $17.5 million – within the THRIVE project.

Both projects are implemented through the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument, which provides funding contingent on the achievement of specific performance indicators.

The SURGE project has been implemented in Ukraine since 2024. Within its framework, the World Bank has made agreements with Ukraine worth over $1 billion, including providing $10 million in grant funds. The project’s primary objective is to ensure the effective management of public investments. Ukraine has fulfilled several conditions to receive the next tranche, including approving a single portfolio of public investment projects for 2026-2028, adopting methodological recommendations for assessing these projects’ environmental impact, and confirming the implementation of the State Tax Service’s Anti-Corruption Program.

Launched in 2024, the THRIVE project aims to improve the effectiveness of the Health Guarantee Program and strengthen the healthcare system. The total funding amount is $1.2 billion, with $449 million in loan agreements and $5 million in grant agreements signed.

An additional $30 million has been received in advance to support further reform of the Health Guarantee Program. These funds will strengthen the National Health Service of Ukraine’s capacity to monitor medical institution activities and improve the quality of medical services.

Tags: #support_ukraine #world_bank

MORE ABOUT

11:40 13.10.2025
EU working on allocating additional EUR 100 mln for winter support to Ukraine – Kallas

EU working on allocating additional EUR 100 mln for winter support to Ukraine – Kallas

14:51 07.10.2025
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

17:33 06.10.2025
Slovakia to provide Ukraine with 14th support package – defense minister

Slovakia to provide Ukraine with 14th support package – defense minister

14:48 01.10.2025
Von der Leyen: Ukraine is our first line of defense, we must strengthen support

Von der Leyen: Ukraine is our first line of defense, we must strengthen support

14:26 01.10.2025
Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

20:45 18.09.2025
Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

12:02 10.09.2025
EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

12:24 27.08.2025
Plan for reliable support to Ukraine's security moving forward - Finnish President

Plan for reliable support to Ukraine's security moving forward - Finnish President

18:35 26.08.2025
Benelux countries to continue to assist Ukraine as long as necessary – joint statement

Benelux countries to continue to assist Ukraine as long as necessary – joint statement

17:38 18.08.2025
Finland's PM: EU must impose new sanctions on Russia to achieve peace – media

Finland's PM: EU must impose new sanctions on Russia to achieve peace – media

HOT NEWS

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

LATEST

DTEK Kyiv Grids prepares 81 repair crews for 2025/2026 heating season in Kyiv – CEO

Government allocates UAH 440 million grant for renewable energy

Poland not to lift unilateral ban on import of sensitive agricultural products from Ukraine – official statement

EBRD to provide Lviv Bank with EUR-40-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, guarantees for EUR 31.5 mln

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Ukrainian wheat prices rise as exporters ramp up demand, farmers expect further increases – analysts

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

Defence City residents exempted from property, land tax until 2036 or Ukraine's EU accession – State Tax Service

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

AD
AD