Russia has seen Trump's 'peace plan' but has not discussed it with anyone yet - Ushakov

The Russian side received the latest versions of the "Trump peace plan" through unofficial channels, but there have been no discussions with the American side yet, Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov has said.

"The peace plan was not discussed in Abu Dhabi. The peace plan has not been discussed in detail at all. We have seen it, it was handed over to us, but there have been no discussions yet," Russian media quoted Ushakov as saying.

In an interview with Russian TV, Ushakov noted that the document was passed through unofficial channels. "The paper is there, but it has not been discussed with anyone yet," he said, noting that a serious analysis is needed.

According to him, representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian special services met in Abu Dhabi. "They meet periodically and discuss very delicate issues, in particular those related to the exchange of prisoners," Ushakov said.