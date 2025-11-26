Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:10 26.11.2025

Russia has seen Trump's 'peace plan' but has not discussed it with anyone yet - Ushakov

1 min read

The Russian side received the latest versions of the "Trump peace plan" through unofficial channels, but there have been no discussions with the American side yet, Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov has said.

"The peace plan was not discussed in Abu Dhabi. The peace plan has not been discussed in detail at all. We have seen it, it was handed over to us, but there have been no discussions yet," Russian media quoted Ushakov as saying.

In an interview with Russian TV, Ushakov noted that the document was passed through unofficial channels. "The paper is there, but it has not been discussed with anyone yet," he said, noting that a serious analysis is needed.

According to him, representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian special services met in Abu Dhabi. "They meet periodically and discuss very delicate issues, in particular those related to the exchange of prisoners," Ushakov said.

Tags: #discussion #peace_plan #ushakov

MORE ABOUT

17:11 21.11.2025
NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

11:58 21.11.2025
US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

18:26 20.11.2025
Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

14:19 20.11.2025
USA-Russia plan to end war threatens European security system – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

USA-Russia plan to end war threatens European security system – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

13:57 20.11.2025
Putin-Trump Anchorage meeting covered peace plan, not linked to graft probe – Yatsenyuk

Putin-Trump Anchorage meeting covered peace plan, not linked to graft probe – Yatsenyuk

09:14 20.11.2025
USA-Russia peace plan envisages loss of Ukrainian territory, sovereignty - media

USA-Russia peace plan envisages loss of Ukrainian territory, sovereignty - media

18:45 27.10.2025
Rubio discusses preparations for leaders' meeting with Wang Yi

Rubio discusses preparations for leaders' meeting with Wang Yi

11:33 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump did not discuss Ukraine's response to Russian strikes

Zelenskyy, Trump did not discuss Ukraine's response to Russian strikes

13:41 17.10.2025
Szijjártó says he spoke with Ushakov on Friday

Szijjártó says he spoke with Ushakov on Friday

11:44 14.10.2025
Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss the need to strengthen air defense

Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss the need to strengthen air defense

HOT NEWS

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

Air Force neutralize 72 of 90 Russian UAVs, hits reported at 10 locations

Trump: US envoy must 'sell Ukraine to Russia' in peace talks

LATEST

AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

Dpty PM on Orbán's statements about aid to Ukraine: Hungary's position has not changed, Ukraine working consistently with EU

USA should be on Ukraine's side in war and peace – Michael Bloomberg

Prosecutor General’s Office opens case against Vdovychenko’s father and brother – AntAC

Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

Anti-corruption officials expose UAH 140 mln theft from frontline utility restoration funds in Donetsk region

URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

AD
AD