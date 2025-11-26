Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:35 26.11.2025

Interceptor drones already in DOT-Chain Defence - Shmyhal


Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has added a critically important element to the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace – interceptor drones. Drones from three Ukrainian manufacturers are already available, and three more will be contracted in the near future, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense has added a critically important element to the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace – interceptor drones. These are special drones designed to effectively combat enemy reconnaissance and strike UAVs. They will strengthen our air defense at the tactical level," he wrote in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Shmyhal noted that from now on, units can independently select and order the means they need directly through the IT system, using state funds and without unnecessary approvals. "This is the principle of autonomy and trust," he emphasized.

According to him, drones from three Ukrainian manufacturers are already available in the marketplace, and three more will be contracted in the near future.

