Interceptor drones already in DOT-Chain Defence - Shmyhal

The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has added a critically important element to the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace – interceptor drones. Drones from three Ukrainian manufacturers are already available, and three more will be contracted in the near future, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Shmyhal noted that from now on, units can independently select and order the means they need directly through the IT system, using state funds and without unnecessary approvals. "This is the principle of autonomy and trust," he emphasized.

According to him, drones from three Ukrainian manufacturers are already available in the marketplace, and three more will be contracted in the near future.