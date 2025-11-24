URCS support points for victims of Russian air strike operating in Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance at the site of the attack in Kharkiv.

“At present, Ukrainian Red Cross support points are operating in two districts, where people can access drinking water, tea, or coffee. Based on identified needs, affected residents are receiving humanitarian assistance, including tarpaulins, OSB boards, sheeting, emergency kits, hygiene kits, and water,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

Last night, Kharkiv once again came under attack. The emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Kharkiv region was deployed to the impact locations. Together with other emergency services, the team carried out door-to-door assessments of damaged homes and surrounding areas, provided first aid and psychological first aid to those affected, and handed the injured over to ambulance crews. Volunteers also assisted in the recovery of the body of a deceased person.

As reported, the massive strike by Russian UAVs on the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv caused fires, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Three residential buildings and an infrastructure facility caught fire. Four people were killed and 13 injured, including two children.