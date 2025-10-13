Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 13.10.2025

European Council summit will take place on 23-24 Oct in Brussels – Kallas

Debates on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia continue, with the EU trying to reach a result before next week's summit. However, if a decision is not made next week, work will continue, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

"You know, this is already the 19th round of sanctions, and each time we face difficulties because we are 27 member states and 27 different democracies. So the debate continues. We are trying to achieve a result before the European summit next week, but even if we cannot reach a result next week, the work will continue, and I am confident that we will eventually achieve a result and a decision," she said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The European Council summit will take place in Brussels on 23-24 October.

