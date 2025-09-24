Last day to register for the NAM Summit 2025

Tomorrow, September 25, the NAM Summit 2025 will start - the second annual conference that brings together Ukrainian media, business, the public sector and donor organizations.

This year's focus topic: "Global changes - local voices!"

This year, the focus is on three key areas:

Audio Track - new opportunities for radio, podcasts and digital formats, audio monetization and changing listener behavior.

Video Track - interactive video platforms, TikTok and YouTube, integration of VR, 3D animation and AI in content production.

Strategy Track - strategic solutions for independent media in times of war and instability: new business models, leadership, transformation of editorial offices, working with audiences.

Why is it worth attending the NAM Summit?

Practical focus. The program includes real cases from Ukrainian and international companies: TAVR Media, OMD, Vidzone, Nakipilo, ShoTam, Philips, Hromadske Radio and others.

Networking. The conference brings together those who shape the information space of Ukraine, create partnerships, and launch new projects.

International perspective. Foreign experts participate in the discussions, who will help integrate Ukrainian media into the global context.

The program includes:

Opening and main discussion "Media Leaders on Challenges and Opportunities 2025."

Practical workshops on grant tools, YouTube algorithms, and modern audio creative.

Panels on innovation, OTT, and European integration.

Speeches on regulation, freedom of speech, and the new role of media in society.

Presentations and cases on the use of AI in editorial offices, video formats of the future, and the development of regional media.

Closing speech and summing up.

Key speakers and participants:

Kateryna Miasnikova - Executive Director of the National Media Association

Gediminas Navitskas, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine

Ihor Chernyshov - CEO of TAVR Media

Oksana Beliaeva - CEO of OMD Optimum Media Ukraine

Roman Andreyko - CEO and co-owner of the media holding company TRK "Lux"

Vitaliy Husev - Member of the Board of Starlight Media, CEO of Starlight Production and Starlight Digital

Evhen Levchenko - CEO of Vidzone

Anton Reva - CEO of Aqua Myrhorod

Svitlana Mohilevska - Founder & CEO of Nexinsight

Oksana Sliusarchuk - Head of marketing Philips Ukraine

Ruslana Brianska - Executive Director of Hromadske Radio

Tetiana Lebedeva - CEO of smm.dealers

Vladislav Faraponov - Head of English-language editorial offices of UATV English and The Gaze

Svitlana Kalinina - Managing Partner of Kwendi Media Consulting

Olha Voronova - APEX Lead, Publicis Groupe Ukraine

Serhiy Stukanov - Head of the Analytical Department of the Center for Content Analysis, host of "Ukrainian Radio"

Kyrylo Yezhov - Kantar Ukraine

Volodymyr Pedorich - Chief Commercial Officer TAVR Media

Volodymyr Shynkarenko - Development Programs Lead, OMD Optimum Media

Olha Odarchenko - Co-owner of SEOforMedia agency

Serhiy Kolesnikov - Co-founder of "ShoTam" media, military serviceman

Natalia Bednarskaya - Digital Director of the National Media Association

Aliona Aliabieva - Advertising Sales Manager TAVR Media

Hnna Tryskalyova - Advertising Sales Manager TAVR Media

Dmytro Shupletsov - Partner Kwendi Media Consulting

Ilia Skykevych - Managing Director of the Media Audit Institute

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn - Chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, People's Deputy of Ukraine

Maksym Dvorovy - Head of the Department "Digital Rights", NGO "Digital Security Laboratory"

Natalia Romanenko - CEE Strategic Director OMD Optimum Media

Dmytro Pavlenko - Marketing and Advertising Manager, LLC "Epicenter K"

Tetiana Yuzvak - Media Lawyer, NGO "Human Rights Platform"

Iryna Shust - Media Expert, Editor-in-Chief of the "Formats Laboratory" Project

Lyudmila Balan - Sociologist, Founder of Dive AND Discovery Research

Edgar Yerofeyev - Advertising Sales Manager, TAVR Media

Markiyan Protsiv - Commercial Director, 24 & Lux Media

Ihor Zaichuk - Commercial Director, MEGOGO

Volodymyr Fryziuk - Operations Director, dentsu Ukraine

Oleh Biletskyi - TV and radio host, Radio NV host, TVN24 and Radio ESKA correspondent (Warsaw)

Yevhen Myroniuk - Co-Founder and Strategist, Brain Tank

More about the program:

Day 1 - https://summit.nam.org.ua/blank/den-1-2025

Day 2 - https://summit.nam.org.ua/blank/den-2-2025

