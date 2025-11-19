Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with 48 missiles and 470 drones, 9 dead in Ternopil

Russia overnight struck Ukraine with 48 missiles of various types and 470 strike drones, nine dead in Ternopil, dozens injured in Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk, Donetsk region, among them children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"The consequences of the Russian attack are currently being eliminated in many of our regions. It is known about more than 470 strike drones, 48 missiles of various types - ballistic, cruise - that Russia launched over Ukraine this night," he said on Telegram on Wednesday morning

The president also reported nine dead in Ternopil, where nine-story residential buildings were hit and fires broke out.

"Unfortunately, there is significant destruction of buildings, and there may be people under the rubble. All necessary services are working on the ground, trying to save every life. As of now, dozens of victims are known and, unfortunately, nine people have died. My condolences to the relatives," he wrote.

According to him, Kharkiv has been hit since the evening. Dozens of people in the city have been injured, including children. Energy, transport, and civil infrastructure have been damaged.

"Our energy sector in Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked. Three people were injured, two of them children. In Lviv region, critical infrastructure, energy, were hit. A person was injured in Donetsk region. Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions were also hit," Zelenskyy said.

"Every brazen attack against ordinary life shows that the pressure on Russia is insufficient. Effective sanctions and assistance to Ukraine can change this. The primary need is air defense missiles, additional systems, increasing the capabilities of our combat aviation, and the production of drones to protect life. Russia must be held accountable for what it has done, and we must be focused on everything that strengthens us and allows us to shoot down Russian missiles, neutralize Russian drones, and stop assaults. Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping," the head of state said.