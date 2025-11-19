Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:48 19.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with 48 missiles and 470 drones, 9 dead in Ternopil

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with 48 missiles and 470 drones, 9 dead in Ternopil

Russia overnight struck Ukraine with 48 missiles of various types and 470 strike drones, nine dead in Ternopil, dozens injured in Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk, Donetsk region, among them children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"The consequences of the Russian attack are currently being eliminated in many of our regions. It is known about more than 470 strike drones, 48 missiles of various types - ballistic, cruise - that Russia launched over Ukraine this night," he said on Telegram on Wednesday morning

The president also reported nine dead in Ternopil, where nine-story residential buildings were hit and fires broke out.

"Unfortunately, there is significant destruction of buildings, and there may be people under the rubble. All necessary services are working on the ground, trying to save every life. As of now, dozens of victims are known and, unfortunately, nine people have died. My condolences to the relatives," he wrote.

According to him, Kharkiv has been hit since the evening. Dozens of people in the city have been injured, including children. Energy, transport, and civil infrastructure have been damaged.

"Our energy sector in Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked. Three people were injured, two of them children. In Lviv region, critical infrastructure, energy, were hit. A person was injured in Donetsk region. Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions were also hit," Zelenskyy said.

"Every brazen attack against ordinary life shows that the pressure on Russia is insufficient. Effective sanctions and assistance to Ukraine can change this. The primary need is air defense missiles, additional systems, increasing the capabilities of our combat aviation, and the production of drones to protect life. Russia must be held accountable for what it has done, and we must be focused on everything that strengthens us and allows us to shoot down Russian missiles, neutralize Russian drones, and stop assaults. Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping," the head of state said.

Tags: #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

10:35 19.11.2025
Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

09:53 19.11.2025
Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

15:06 14.11.2025
Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

11:47 30.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia uses more than 650 drones, 50 missiles in latest attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Russia uses more than 650 drones, 50 missiles in latest attack on Ukraine

09:21 28.10.2025
Death toll from Oct 22 enemy attack on Kyiv grows to three – mayor

Death toll from Oct 22 enemy attack on Kyiv grows to three – mayor

11:08 25.10.2025
Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

15:52 22.10.2025
Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 29 – authorities

Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 29 – authorities

17:35 20.10.2025
Russian strikes since the start of the war have damaged DTEK Naftogaz equipment worth EUR40 million – top manager

Russian strikes since the start of the war have damaged DTEK Naftogaz equipment worth EUR40 million – top manager

13:12 16.10.2025
Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

11:24 16.10.2025
Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

HOT NEWS

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

Power outages introduced in several regions after latest Russian missile attack – Energy ministry

LATEST

Yermak from Turkey: I am in contact with representatives of Trump administration, especially with Witkoff

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

Senior Pentagon officials arrive in Kyiv for talks on ending war - media

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Power outages introduced in several regions after latest Russian missile attack – Energy ministry

Russian missile flattens high-rise residential building in Ternopil

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

Pivnenko: Ukraine needs more drones, better tactics, improved command, control system

AD
AD