Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

Russia has carried out a massive missile and drone strike on energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy and Donetsk regions.

"Work continues in all affected regions to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, emergency shutdowns were applied in some regions to stabilize the situation in the power system, which have now been replaced by hourly shutdown schedules.

"Hourly shutdown schedules are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Also, capacity restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to operate in most regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy noted.

The ministry also reported that during the restoration work, one of the repair crews in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under fire. Four workers were injured in the strike, all of them are in the hospital.

"Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Find out about changes in energy supply on the pages of the regional energy authority of your region," the Ministry of Energy warned consumers.

The Russian occupiers struck Ukraine at night with 48 missiles of various types and 470 attack drones.