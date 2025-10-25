Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

One person died in a Russian attack in Kyiv this night, Head of the city’s military administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"According to information as of 09:00, ten Kyiv residents were injured to varying degrees," he said in Telegram on Saturday.

Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported one person died and nine were injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attacks.

It was established that on October 25, at about 04:00, the armed forces of the aggressor country launched a missile strike on the capital.

As a result, three districts of Kyiv, Dniprovsky, Desniansky and Darnytsky, were affected.

"As of 09:30, one person was reported dead in Desniansky district of Kyiv and nine injured in Dniprovsky, Desniansky and Darnytsky districts. Three of them were hospitalized," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

In Dniprovsky district, windows in twelve residential buildings were damaged, as well as a kindergarten. Windows in a residential building in Darnytsky district were also damaged.

In Desniansky district, a shop, food warehouses and cars were destroyed.

Under the procedural leadership of Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the fact that the Russian military committed another war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, the Russians attacked Kyiv with missiles, fires were previously recorded at several locations on the left bank.