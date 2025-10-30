Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:47 30.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Russia uses more than 650 drones, 50 missiles in latest attack on Ukraine

2 min read
During the attack on Thursday night, the Russian Federation used more than 650 drones and 50 missiles of various types, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Emergency and rescue operations are underway in many of our regions after the Russian night attack. A complex combined strike: the enemy used more than 650 drones and more than fifty missiles of various types, including ballistics and aeroballistics. Many were shot down, but, unfortunately, there are hits," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

The president noted that dozens of victims are known, including five children as a result of the strike on Zaporizhia, and that two more people died.

In addition, a 7-year-old boy was injured in Ladyzhyn.

"There were also many vile attacks on the energy sector and ordinary life in the regions: Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv. All necessary services have been involved, we must try to restore energy and water supply as quickly as possible wherever it is currently absent," the president said.

He stressed that Ukraine is counting on sanctions and pressure on the Russian Federation from the United States, Europe and the G7 countries.

"New steps are needed in pressure: on the Russian oil and gas industry and finances, secondary sanctions on those who sponsor this war," Zelenskyy said.

