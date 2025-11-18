Families being forcibly evacuated from Komyshuvakha, Kramatorsk community – authorities

Families with children will be forcibly evacuated from the village of Komyshuvakha, Kramatorsk community, Donetsk region; currently 12 children remain there, Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"At a meeting of the regional commission on man-made and environmental safety and emergencies of Donetsk region, a decision was made to begin the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the village of Komyshuvakha, Kramatorsk community, to safe regions. Currently, 12 children are there," he said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Filashkin once again called on parents and legal representatives of children: "Do not neglect the evacuation. This is a difficult decision, but it will save the lives of your children and you."