More than 200 people evacuated from front-line Donetsk region, including 69 children - official

Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin

Some 228 people, including 69 children, were evacuated from the front line in the Donetsk region, a person was killed in Siversk in the Bakhmut district, and three people were injured, Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin has said.

"In total, the Russians shelled the settlements of the Donetsk region 40 times in a day. 228 people, including 69 children, were evacuated from the front line," he wrote in a telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, a private house was destroyed in Pokrovsk, a high-rise building was damaged. In Dobropilly, a person was injured, four houses, two administrative buildings and warehouses were damaged.

In the Kramatorsk district, a person was injured in Lymansk community. A house was damaged in Svyatohirsk community. A house was damaged in Mykolaiv community. In Slavyansk, two private houses, four apartment buildings, two administrative buildings and a power line were damaged. In Kramatorsk, three houses and a car were damaged. In Druzhkivka, a private house was damaged. In Illinivska community, a person was injured and a house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a multi-storey building was damaged.

In the Bakhmut district of Siversk, a person died and seven houses were damaged, Filashkin said.