Russia attacks coal enterprises in Donetsk region

As a result of five air strikes with guided bombs in Donetsk region, facilities of coal industry enterprises were damaged, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

According to it, the boiler room, administrative and warehouse buildings were damaged.

The enterprises are currently not functioning.

"According to preliminary information, there are no deaths or injuries," the department noted.

"Russian terror does not stop. We are negotiating with partners to strengthen air defense and equipment for the rapid restoration of energy infrastructure," Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.