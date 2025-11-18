Another 139 people, incl 29 children, evacuated from front line in Donetsk region – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled populated areas in Donetsk region 16 times, and 139 people, including 29 children, were evacuated from the front line, Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday.

According to his Telegram channel, a power line was damaged in Rayhorodok, Mykolaiv community (Kramatorsk district). In Kramatorsk, one person was injured, and private homes and an industrial zone were damaged. A house was damaged in Andriyivka. One person was injured in Kondrativka, Druzhkivka community.

Five houses were damaged in Siversk (Bakhmut district).