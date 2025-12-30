Suspicion reported to commander of military unit in Donetsk region for misappropriation of over 17 tonnes of fuel – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have reported suspicions to the commander of one of the military units deployed in the Donetsk region and his subordinate, who, according to preliminary data, appropriated more than 17 tonnes of fuel.

"The commander of the military unit organized the transaction. He involved his subordinate in it. During May-October 2025, the perpetrators wrote off diesel fuel and gasoline almost every 10 days," the Bureau said in a message on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the agency, with the same regularity, the defendants submitted applications for fuel and lubricants to perform combat missions.

"The defendants exported the stolen fuel to the territory of the Zaporizhia region," the Bureau specified.

Thus, according to the SBI, over the course of several months, the perpetrators appropriated, according to preliminary data, more than 17 tonnes of diesel fuel and gasoline.

During the next unloading of "decommissioned" fuel, the Bureau's employees documented the illegal activities of the military personnel.

"During the searches, official documents, 980 liters of diesel fuel and 800 liters of gasoline were seized, experimental samples were taken, a fuel tanker and other evidence were examined and seized," the report states.