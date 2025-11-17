Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Supervisory Board of Energoatom will be formed by the end of this week and most likely it will appoint a new acting chairman of the board, said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

"A competition is currently underway to select members of Energoatom’s Supervisory Board. We can indeed appoint it in a short time – as early as this week – so that it includes four independent members and three state representatives. There is an independent recruiter, requirements for candidates, and a short list. We will form the Supervisory Board now," Sobolev said at a meeting of the Temporary Special Commission on Economic Security, chaired by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction), held in Kyiv on Monday.

He explained that the selection competition for the Supervisory Board members was announced after the government amended the company’s charter in August and increased the number of board members from five to seven.

"When the charter was changed and the number of Supervisory Board members increased, the competition was already launched, and its conditions were approved," Sobolev added.

According to him, the possibility of appointing a temporary head of the company is also being discussed with the G7.

"We are also currently discussing with the G7 the option of a short-term acting executive. Most likely, the new Supervisory Board will appoint this person to stop everything that should not be happening at the enterprise," Sobolev emphasized.

The minister also noted that a new resolution regarding the procedure for electing and operating the Nominations Committee is currently being finalized.

"All these new conditions will be approved by the end of the year. We are coordinating the terms of this reform with international partners, including the IMF," he added.