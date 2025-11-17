Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:23 17.11.2025

Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

2 min read
Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Supervisory Board of Energoatom will be formed by the end of this week and most likely it will appoint a new acting chairman of the board, said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

"A competition is currently underway to select members of Energoatom’s Supervisory Board. We can indeed appoint it in a short time – as early as this week – so that it includes four independent members and three state representatives. There is an independent recruiter, requirements for candidates, and a short list. We will form the Supervisory Board now," Sobolev said at a meeting of the Temporary Special Commission on Economic Security, chaired by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction), held in Kyiv on Monday.

He explained that the selection competition for the Supervisory Board members was announced after the government amended the company’s charter in August and increased the number of board members from five to seven.

"When the charter was changed and the number of Supervisory Board members increased, the competition was already launched, and its conditions were approved," Sobolev added.

According to him, the possibility of appointing a temporary head of the company is also being discussed with the G7.

"We are also currently discussing with the G7 the option of a short-term acting executive. Most likely, the new Supervisory Board will appoint this person to stop everything that should not be happening at the enterprise," Sobolev emphasized.

The minister also noted that a new resolution regarding the procedure for electing and operating the Nominations Committee is currently being finalized.

"All these new conditions will be approved by the end of the year. We are coordinating the terms of this reform with international partners, including the IMF," he added.

Tags: #supervisory #energoatom #board

MORE ABOUT

17:33 17.11.2025
Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

16:58 17.11.2025
Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

09:41 13.11.2025
Ukrainian govt suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut, financial and legal directors – PM

Ukrainian govt suspends Energoatom Vice President Hartmut, financial and legal directors – PM

09:26 13.11.2025
HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

16:00 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy to sign decree on sanctions against two people involved in NABU case on Energoatom

Zelenskyy to sign decree on sanctions against two people involved in NABU case on Energoatom

12:34 12.11.2025
Economy ministry says Energoatom supervisory board uninvolved in corruption, will present new one within a week

Economy ministry says Energoatom supervisory board uninvolved in corruption, will present new one within a week

10:20 12.11.2025
Public Council at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense calls for review of all defense contracts after NABU recordings in Energoatom case

Public Council at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense calls for review of all defense contracts after NABU recordings in Energoatom case

20:29 11.11.2025
Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

20:11 11.11.2025
SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

11:21 11.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

HOT NEWS

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

Macron hopes that peace in Ukraine to be achieved by 2027, calls for increased pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

LATEST

Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine

Sybiha briefs Norwegian FM on Russia's attacks on energy grid, govt's response to Energoatom probe

Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

Defense forces conducting assault operations near Yablukove, fierce fighting underway near Varvarivka in Huliaipole axis – spokesman

Graham: Russia sanctions bill will provide Trump with more tools to end bloodbath in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

AD
AD