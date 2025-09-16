Swiss govt allocates CHF 76 mln for rehabilitation projects in rail infrastructure and housing

Restoration projects in the areas of railway infrastructure and housing have been launched with the support of the Swiss government, the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported.

The press release notes that CHF 76 million has been allocated for projects that are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Development. A new plant for the production of fasteners for the transition to European gauges will appear in Kremenchuk, and the production of contact wires for the electrification of railways will be established. In the housing sector, it is planned to build modular houses for IDPs in the city of Vinnytsia and in Sumy region and replace windows in damaged houses in Kharkiv and other frontline regions. Preparatory processes are currently underway, and the implementation of projects will begin in October.

"Thanks to the implementation of projects with the support of Swiss companies, critical infrastructure will be restored, jobs and new opportunities for communities will be created. This is a clear example of how international partnership turns into real changes for people," said First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum.

The Ministry of Development is considering the possibility of further attracting Swiss grants for mixed financing of PPP projects. The parties also discussed cooperation with Swiss railway companies and the Swissrail association for the development of the transport industry.

"We can structure the next call for proposals for Swiss companies around critical infrastructure and housing construction. We already have successful projects, and we see that Swiss companies are interested in cooperation. This could become a key area for partnership," noted Maryna Denysiuk.

A meeting was held on restoration projects supported by the Swiss Government.

At a meeting at the Ministry of Development, the delegate of the Swiss Federal Council for Ukraine, Ambassador Jacques Gerber, presented a new initiative - the Project Preparation Facility (PPF). The main goal of the initiative is to help local communities develop project documentation in accordance with certain areas of the Medium-Term Plan. The project also aims to strengthen the financial units of communities and improve their institutional capacity in implementing the public investment management reform.