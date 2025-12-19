Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:47 19.12.2025

Switzerland ready to become platform for negotiations on sustainable, just peace in Ukraine – Ambassador

2 min read
Switzerland ready to become platform for negotiations on sustainable, just peace in Ukraine – Ambassador
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Switzerland may consider issues related to the immunity of state leaders and become a platform for negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

"Last year, Switzerland organized the Summit on Peace at Burgenstock. And after that Summit, we remained in contact with all the parties, including Russia, in line with our good offices. It’s precisely this stance of neutrality, international Geneva, and our mediation expertise that made that the United States and Ukraine turned to Switzerland at the end of November. The meeting that took place on November 23 in Geneva was held at the request of the United States and Ukraine to discuss the US-proposed peace plan," Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova Félix Baumann told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

He said Switzerland acted as a mediator in the host country, but did not participate in the bilateral negotiations.

"But we are ready to continue performing this role as long as the parties wish. Should a peace conference in Switzerland become a concrete prospect at some point, our country will be ready to examine all questions related to the immunity of heads of state and government," the ambassador said.

Baumann expressed his belief that peace in Ukraine will come, while a peaceful settlement will depend on the readiness of the Russian Federation for meaningful negotiations.

"Switzerland’s position has not changed: Switzerland repeatedly and strongly condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine. We have consistently worked - and continue to work – for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, the United Nations Charter, and the Helsinki principles. And we have been consistently advocating for the independence and the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

The ambassador also added that "a peace that would be quickly made, but that would not comply with international law and the United Nations Charter will most certainly be a fragile peace."

Tags: #baumann_felix #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

19:01 19.12.2025
Number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland after allowing men aged 18-22 to travel rises insignificantly – Ambassador

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland after allowing men aged 18-22 to travel rises insignificantly – Ambassador

18:50 19.12.2025
Switzerland ready to become platform for negotiations on sustainable, just peace in Ukraine – Ambassador

Switzerland ready to become platform for negotiations on sustainable, just peace in Ukraine – Ambassador

18:22 19.12.2025
Swiss Ambassador on Ukraine's corruption scandal: Uncovering cases is key to maintain foreign investor trust

Swiss Ambassador on Ukraine's corruption scandal: Uncovering cases is key to maintain foreign investor trust

18:16 19.12.2025
Budget for second call for Ukraine reconstruction proposals for Swiss companies doubled due to strong interest – Ambassador

Budget for second call for Ukraine reconstruction proposals for Swiss companies doubled due to strong interest – Ambassador

18:05 19.12.2025
Switzerland is closely following discussions in EU, UK on possibility of using Russian assets – Ambassador

Switzerland is closely following discussions in EU, UK on possibility of using Russian assets – Ambassador

14:15 22.11.2025
Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

19:16 14.11.2025
Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

19:45 16.09.2025
Swiss govt allocates CHF 76 mln for rehabilitation projects in rail infrastructure and housing

Swiss govt allocates CHF 76 mln for rehabilitation projects in rail infrastructure and housing

15:21 19.08.2025
Swiss FM supports Ukraine summit in Geneva

Swiss FM supports Ukraine summit in Geneva

16:28 12.08.2025
Switzerland follows EU in expanding sanctions against Russia

Switzerland follows EU in expanding sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

USA not trying to impose deal with Russia on Ukraine – Rubio

All 109 released Belarusian political prisoners delivered to Poland, Lithuania

Umerov, Hnatov to hold consultations in USA with participation of European partners

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland after allowing men aged 18-22 to travel rises insignificantly – Ambassador

Swiss Ambassador on Ukraine's corruption scandal: Uncovering cases is key to maintain foreign investor trust

LATEST

Russia plans to let 5-10 mln Ukrainians in occupied territories vote

Ukraine, USA working on cooperation in unmanned systems – Defense Ministry

USA not trying to impose deal with Russia on Ukraine – Rubio

Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees

All 109 released Belarusian political prisoners delivered to Poland, Lithuania

Umerov, Hnatov to hold consultations in USA with participation of European partners

Ukrainian govt approves negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5

URCS volunteers help victims of drone strikes in Odesa region

Nova Poshta reports possible delays in parcel delivery in western Odesa region

Defense forces destroy massive enemy armor concentration near Pokrovsk – 7th Corps

AD
AD