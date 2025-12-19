Switzerland ready to become platform for negotiations on sustainable, just peace in Ukraine – Ambassador

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Switzerland may consider issues related to the immunity of state leaders and become a platform for negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

"Last year, Switzerland organized the Summit on Peace at Burgenstock. And after that Summit, we remained in contact with all the parties, including Russia, in line with our good offices. It’s precisely this stance of neutrality, international Geneva, and our mediation expertise that made that the United States and Ukraine turned to Switzerland at the end of November. The meeting that took place on November 23 in Geneva was held at the request of the United States and Ukraine to discuss the US-proposed peace plan," Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova Félix Baumann told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

He said Switzerland acted as a mediator in the host country, but did not participate in the bilateral negotiations.

"But we are ready to continue performing this role as long as the parties wish. Should a peace conference in Switzerland become a concrete prospect at some point, our country will be ready to examine all questions related to the immunity of heads of state and government," the ambassador said.

Baumann expressed his belief that peace in Ukraine will come, while a peaceful settlement will depend on the readiness of the Russian Federation for meaningful negotiations.

"Switzerland’s position has not changed: Switzerland repeatedly and strongly condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine. We have consistently worked - and continue to work – for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, the United Nations Charter, and the Helsinki principles. And we have been consistently advocating for the independence and the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

The ambassador also added that "a peace that would be quickly made, but that would not comply with international law and the United Nations Charter will most certainly be a fragile peace."