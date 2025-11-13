Ukrainian strikes hit facilities in Crimea, Zaporizhia, Russia - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday reported the destruction of a number of important enemy facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Zaporizhia region and on the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, the destruction of the Feodosia Marine Oil Terminal, a helicopter parking lot and a UAV launch pad at the Kirovskoe airfield, and an air defense radar station in the Yevpatoria region.

"As part of reducing the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 13, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck several dozen objects on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Inn particular, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, there were hits on the oil products storage enterprise Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal, a helicopter parking lot and storage and training areas for UAVs at the Kirovskoe airfield and an air defense radar station in the Yevpatoria region," the message on Telegram said.

It is noted that in Russia-occupied areas of Zaporizhia region, an oil depot in the Berdyansk region and forward command posts of the 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian occupiers were hit.

"Objects on the territory of the Russian Federation were also hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic fire damage to objects involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army," the General Staff reported.

According to the report, strike UAVs, jet drones and missiles of various types are used to deliver complex strikes. Last night, several long-range weapons were launched, including domestically produced Ukrainian drones: Flamingo, Bars, and Fluty.