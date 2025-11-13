Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 13.11.2025

Ukrainian strikes hit facilities in Crimea, Zaporizhia, Russia - General Staff

2 min read
Ukrainian strikes hit facilities in Crimea, Zaporizhia, Russia - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday reported the destruction of a number of important enemy facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Zaporizhia region and on the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, the destruction of the Feodosia Marine Oil Terminal, a helicopter parking lot and a UAV launch pad at the Kirovskoe airfield, and an air defense radar station in the Yevpatoria region.

"As part of reducing the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 13, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck several dozen objects on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Inn particular, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, there were hits on the oil products storage enterprise Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal, a helicopter parking lot and storage and training areas for UAVs at the Kirovskoe airfield and an air defense radar station in the Yevpatoria region," the message on Telegram said.

It is noted that in Russia-occupied areas of Zaporizhia region, an oil depot in the Berdyansk region and forward command posts of the 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian occupiers were hit.

"Objects on the territory of the Russian Federation were also hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic fire damage to objects involved in providing support to the Russian occupation army," the General Staff reported.

According to the report, strike UAVs, jet drones and missiles of various types are used to deliver complex strikes. Last night, several long-range weapons were launched, including domestically produced Ukrainian drones: Flamingo, Bars, and Fluty.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

15:07 11.11.2025
Ukraine strikes Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Russia – General Staff

Ukraine strikes Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Russia – General Staff

12:32 11.11.2025
General Staff: Saratov oil refinery, marine oil terminal in Feodosia, several facilities in Donetsk region's military-industrial complex damaged

General Staff: Saratov oil refinery, marine oil terminal in Feodosia, several facilities in Donetsk region's military-industrial complex damaged

10:55 11.11.2025
General Staff records 170 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 170 combat clashes in past 24 hours

16:46 05.11.2025
General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces conducting strike and search operations in Pokrovsk

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces conducting strike and search operations in Pokrovsk

09:18 04.11.2025
Russia loses 840 people, 94 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russia loses 840 people, 94 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

09:04 04.11.2025
General Staff reports 163 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 163 combat clashes during day

14:09 01.11.2025
Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

12:57 01.11.2025
Defense forces repel 137 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense forces repel 137 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

11:10 01.11.2025
General Staff records 157 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 157 combat clashes in past 24 hours

11:14 31.10.2025
Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

LATEST

CCD clarifies sanctions against Mindich, Tsukerman

Investigation in Ukraine's energy sector shows anti-corruption bodies are functioning - European Commission

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Updated pension model in Ukraine to include basic payments, extra benefits for combat experience

Zelenskyy on EUR5.9 billion from the EU: ERA Loans mechanism is already forcing Russia to pay for its aggression

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

War continues in cyberspace: Final cybersecurity education session concludes in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Any decision to withdraw of troops from Pokrovsk is matter for military commanders

Ukraine receives EUR 5.9 bln from EU – PM Svyrydenko

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

AD
AD