Interfax-Ukraine
12:43 03.01.2026

Occupiers kill 2 civilians in Donetsk region over past day

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 11 times, killing two civilians and injuring six others, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration.

"Kramatorsk district. In Malynivka of the Mykolaivka community, four houses were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, 13 houses and four vehicles were damaged; in Myrne, a house was damaged. In Andriivka, a house, a vehicle, and a power line were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and two were injured; a house and a vehicle were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and four were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to the regional military administration, Russian forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 11 times over the past day. A total of 182 people were evacuated from the front line, including 21 children.

