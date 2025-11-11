Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:38 11.11.2025

AH 44 mln under plea agreements transferred to Sternenko fund for purchase of FPV drones

1 min read
AH 44 mln under plea agreements transferred to Sternenko fund for purchase of FPV drones

Anti-corruption authorities transferred UAH 44 million as a result of plea agreements to the Sternenko Community charity fund, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"As a result of plea agreements concluded in SAPO and NABU cases, which were approved by the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, UAH 44 million was transferred to the Sternenko Community charity fund for the purchase of FPV drones for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message on the Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

In total, it is reported that over the past three years, about UAH 2.9 billion has been transferred for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine under agreements concluded by SAPO prosecutors.

Tags: #sapo #transferred #sternenko_community

MORE ABOUT

15:18 11.11.2025
Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

15:03 11.11.2025
NABU and SAPO energy probe will test if anyone is truly untouchable in wartime - MP Friz

NABU and SAPO energy probe will test if anyone is truly untouchable in wartime - MP Friz

14:27 11.11.2025
Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

17:05 10.11.2025
Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

13:17 04.11.2025
Germany extradites suspect in UAH 100 million nuclear facility embezzlement case - SAPO

Germany extradites suspect in UAH 100 million nuclear facility embezzlement case - SAPO

16:55 28.10.2025
SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

15:56 24.10.2025
SAPO head meets Danish ambassador on corruption fight, recovery funding

SAPO head meets Danish ambassador on corruption fight, recovery funding

12:07 10.10.2025
NABU and SAPO notify PGO’s prosecutor of suspicion

NABU and SAPO notify PGO’s prosecutor of suspicion

13:23 07.10.2025
SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

11:26 07.10.2025
SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

LATEST

Ukrainian MP Kravchuk on results of Parliamentary Association Committee meeting: Ukraine is equal partner of EU

URCS receives anti-corruption management system compliance certificate

Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Ukraine strikes Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Russia – General Staff

AD
AD