AH 44 mln under plea agreements transferred to Sternenko fund for purchase of FPV drones

Anti-corruption authorities transferred UAH 44 million as a result of plea agreements to the Sternenko Community charity fund, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"As a result of plea agreements concluded in SAPO and NABU cases, which were approved by the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, UAH 44 million was transferred to the Sternenko Community charity fund for the purchase of FPV drones for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message on the Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

In total, it is reported that over the past three years, about UAH 2.9 billion has been transferred for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine under agreements concluded by SAPO prosecutors.