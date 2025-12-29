Economy Ministry transfers UAH 86.3 mln in compensation for Ukrainian agricultural equipment for Nov 2025

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine transferred UAH 86.3 million for November applications from agricultural producers within the program of partial compensation for 25% of the cost of Ukrainian agricultural machinery and equipment, the press service of the ministry reported.

According to the report, farmers submitted 401 applications in November 2025 for compensation for the cost of 771 units of Ukrainian-produced agricultural machinery and equipment. The total cost of the purchased equipment was UAH 414.2 million. The state compensated UAH 86.3 million.

The purchased equipment includes soil tillage and sowing equipment, harvesters, grain cleaning and elevator equipment, grain dryers, conveyors, truck scales, and other modern machinery. These products are from 38 Ukrainian machine-building enterprises in all regions of the country.

"The program that compensates 25% of the cost of Ukrainian agricultural machinery is one of the most significant instruments of the Made in Ukraine policy. Since December 2024, farmers have purchased more than 8,400 units of domestic agricultural machinery and equipment through the program. This generates additional orders for Ukrainian machine-building enterprises and keeps funds in the Ukrainian economy through wages, taxes, and investments in production," said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Vitaliy Kindrativ.

The Ministry of Economy recalled that, in December 2025, it expanded the list of agricultural machinery and equipment eligible for 25% compensation for the seventh time. Currently, the list includes 14,425 items from 166 Ukrainian manufacturers.

A 25% compensation (excluding VAT) is provided for Ukrainian agricultural machinery and equipment with at least 60% localization. Special conditions apply to certain categories, including combines, tractors, self-propelled sprayers, and grain trucks. This program is part of the Made in Ukraine producer development policy.

To receive the compensation, agricultural producers must be registered in the State Agrarian Register and purchase machinery or equipment from the official list on the Ministry of Economy website through an authorized bank. Thirty-four banks participate in the program. After making full payment through the same bank, producers should submit an application for the 25% cost compensation.