Ukrainian, Lebanese Presidents discuss cooperation, incl in food supply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed bilateral cooperation, including in food supply, and agreed that teams from both countries would work out "all potential areas for partnership."

"I spoke with Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun. (…) We discussed the topic of food security and our bilateral cooperation. Ukraine is ready to involve its logistics and agrotechnology specialists in the implementation of projects," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

He said the parties agreed that the teams of Ukraine and Lebanon "will work to discuss all potential areas for partnership in more detail."

"Ukraine supports all efforts of Lebanon and the international community aimed at ensuring stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for our regions. Thank you for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.