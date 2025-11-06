In Poland, Yermak discusses strengthening military cooperation

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held a number of meetings in Poland, including with Marcin Przydacz, Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Chancellery of the President of Poland; Robert Kupiecki, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security; and Andrzej Kowalski, Deputy Head of the National Security Bureau.

"I was also pleased to meet with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki. I spoke with him about the real situation on the front. We discussed strengthening military cooperation and areas of collaboration between our military-industrial complexes," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The parties also discussed possible formats for Poland's participation in the Coalition of the Willing, interaction on international diplomatic platforms, and means of compelling Russia to engage in real negotiations.

Yermak also called on the Polish side to redouble its efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

The Head of the Office of the President also discussed with his Polish colleagues the importance of jointly countering Russian propaganda.