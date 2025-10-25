Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 25.10.2025

German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

Photo: https://x.com/BMWE_

German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche sees opportunities and potential in expanding German-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of armaments.

"Ukraine is a hotbed of talent and an extremely interesting partner, in particular for German defense companies. My delegation includes representatives of the energy sector, as well as companies working in the field of armaments. There is huge potential for cooperation, synergy and growth," she said at a joint press conference with the head of Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk on Saturday.

According to Reiche, her visit to Kyiv emphasizes that defense policy is closely linked to the economy, and without "effective companies there will be no defense and security."

"And as a federal government, we are ready, if there are obstacles, to remove them, identify the potential and create the appropriate conditions," the minister said.

As reported, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Reiche arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Friday morning, October 24. This is her first visit to Ukraine as Minister of Economic Affairs.

