Facts
15:28 07.11.2025

Yermak hails exposure of fraudsters, one of whom posed as his cousin

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

A group of fraudsters who were engaged in extorting money in exchange for alleged employment in the Office of the President (OP), and who were led by a person who posed as a cousin of the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, and who has the same last name, were exposed by law enforcement officers, Yermak himself has said.

"Today, our law enforcement officers detained an organized group that, hiding under names and connections with the Office of the President, was engaged in fraud. I thank our law enforcement agencies for their professional work," Yermak said in a video message posted on Telegram on Friday.

He reported that he "just learned from the police that they caught a group of fraudsters red-handed." "It was headed by a certain Yermak D.S., who called himself my cousin. Of course, this is a fraudulent fabrication. Using such a legend, he tried to extort $100,000 for allegedly arranging someone for a high position in the President's Office," Yermak said.

