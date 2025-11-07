Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:03 07.11.2025

Ukraine's long-range capabilities alone estimated at over $35 bln for 2026

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

For 2026, Ukraine's long-haul capacity alone is estimated at over $35 billion, while the entire industry could reach $60 billion.

This was discussed at a meeting with journalists on Thursday between National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Oleksandr Kamyshin, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Issues. Also present at the meeting, which was dedicated to controlled arms exports, were Acting Head of the State Export Control Service Oleh Tsylvyk and Executive Director of the Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers Ihor Fedirko.

As Kamyshin noted, this means that 2025 will be the year of large-scale deployment of long-range weapons production, and further growth in volumes is expected in 2026.

Overall, the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry is currently estimated at $35 billion per year. However, funding covers at most half of the actual production potential of the Ukrainian defense industry, the presidential adviser noted.

Since Ukraine will be unable to raise this amount of funds either from the budget or through partner assistance, "part of the production will be used for controlled export to friendly countries—a self-financing tool."

As noted to journalists, the exports will primarily involve Ukrainian unmanned systems—air, ground, and sea.

To this end, joint projects based on the "Danish model," such as Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine, are being created.

Tags: #kamyshin #umerov #long_haul_capacity

