Russia attacks DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, hits other facilities in numerous regions

On the night of November 7, the Russian Federation attacked the DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, as a result of which it suffered significant damage, the energy holding reported.

"The damage is significant. Repairs will take time," it said in its message on Telegram.

It is also noted that all buildings were promptly re-energized according to backup schemes.

"Our energy workers will begin restoration work immediately after receiving permission from the military and rescuers," DTEK notes.

The Ministry of Energy, for its part, reports that the Russian Federation struck the energy infrastructure of Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

According to NPC Ukrenergo, as a result of hostile attacks on energy facilities, consumers in several regions have been without electricity this morning. In particular, a significant number of consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions have remained without electricity since yesterday.