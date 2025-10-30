Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has agreed to redistribute subvention from the state budget to 15 additional restoration projects in the areas of water supply, sanitation and healthcare facilities in nine regions of the country.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, 11 projects will restore water supply and sanitation, and four will restore healthcare facilities in Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Ternopil, and Kherson regions.

The total number of projects that will receive state support has increased to 121. The Ministry of Development reminded that UAH 1 billion has been allocated for such projects in 2025 within the Ukraine Recovery Program III, which is being implemented jointly with the European Investment Bank.

In total, 130 projects with an estimated total cost of approximately UAH 4.7 billion have been approved for implementation under the program.