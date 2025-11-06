Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:08 06.11.2025

Man's body recovered from rubble of house in Kamianske, rescue operations completed

1 min read
A man's body was recovered from the rubble of a house in Kamianske, which was subjected to a massive drone attack at night, and rescue operations have been completed, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

"A man's body was recovered from the rubble of a house in Kamianske. My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. The Russian attack took the life of one person. Another eight were injured," he said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

Haivanenko also reported that rescue operations in Kamianske have been completed.

As reported, on the night of November 6, the enemy massively attacked Kamianske with drones. Several fires broke out in the city. The roof and ceiling in one of the entrances of a four-story building were partially destroyed. Cars were damaged. Infrastructure and a transport company were damaged.

Earlier, it was known about eight victims. Currently, four are in hospitals.

Tags: #kamianske #uav #victim

