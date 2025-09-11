Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

The Foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine (Lublin Triangle) issued a joint statement condemning the recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace and calling on partners, in particular, to "rapidly strengthen Ukraine's air defense and support Lithuania and Poland in their efforts to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO and the EU."

"We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, participants in the Lublin Triangle, strongly condemn the recent incursion of Russian drones into the territory of Poland. This was a deliberate and coordinated strike, which is an unprecedented provocation and escalation of tensions," the statement, the text of which is posted on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, reads.

The applicants state "Russia's actions and Belarusian connivance in the use of its airspace pose a direct threat to the security of all countries in the region." "Only a joint and coordinated response can guarantee the security of our citizens. We note and appreciate Ukraine's readiness to share all available intelligence and operational information with Poland, Lithuania and other partners to build an effective system of early warning and protection against Russian missile and drone attacks," the statement reads.

The signatories of the statement called on "partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and support Lithuania and Poland in their efforts to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO and the EU. Only an adequate and decisive response can prevent further escalation."

"We emphasize the need for better coordination and operational cooperation between our structures responsible for airspace security. Such coordinated actions should be aimed at preventing the negative consequences of Russia's provocative actions and, ideally, contribute to increasing the effectiveness of our air defense measures," the statement reads.

"We also note the surge in Russian disinformation caused by this incident. We call on all our societies to remain vigilant and aware of insidious Russian disinformation attempts," the ministers said.

"Together, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine confirm that unity, strength and cooperation, especially with our allies and partners in NATO and the EU, are the only way to effectively confront Russian aggression and ensure the security of our peoples," the Lublin Triangle countries said in the statement.