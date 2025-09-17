Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:13 17.09.2025

Ukrainian who launched drone over Polish govt buildings being deported

Polish police have charged a Ukrainian citizen who flew a drone over the presidential residence and government buildings in Warsaw with violating the Air Law, and a decision has also been made to deport him, Polish radio station RMF24 reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the man was accused of flying a drone in a closed area, he voluntarily submitted to the punishment and paid a fine of PLN 4,000 (EUR 950).

"A request from the prosecutor's office to expel a 21-year-old man from the country was sent to the border guard service. A decision was made to deport him... In addition, the decision provides that the young man will receive a five 5-year ban on entry to Poland and other Schengen countries," the broadcaster said.

It is also reported that a 17-year-old Belarusian girl, who was also detained together with the Ukrainian in this case, was only a witness in this case and was released.

The Internal Security Agency analyzed the contents of the young foreigners' phones, looking for traces of the order in them, but no evidence was found that would indicate that they acted in favor of foreign intelligence.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Monday evening that the State Security Service had neutralized a drone that was flying over government buildings (Parkowa) and Belweder. The information provided by the head of government at the time indicated that two Belarusian citizens had been detained.

Tags: #deportation #uav #poland

