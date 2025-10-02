Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

Strengthening air defense capabilities in the fight against enemy strike UAVs in front-line regions, where enemy attacks have recently intensified, became one of the main topics of a working meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"In September, the enemy used almost 6,900 drones on the territory of Ukraine during massive attacks, of which more than 3,600 were of the Shahed type. The Armed Forces of Ukraine must use effective solutions every day and every night to repel this threat," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Syrsky noted that following the meeting, a number of decisions were made to strengthen air defense in frontline regions, in particular by increasing the number of crews of interceptor drones. "We continue to increase the capabilities of units that counter enemy UAVs using interceptors. Today, the majority of Russian strike drones are destroyed by such means. The systematic expansion of the staff of the relevant formations is ongoing. The training of specialists is being increased, additional training facilities are being created for high-quality training," Syrsky said.

"The system for detecting enemy UAVs is being improved, which increases the effectiveness of their destruction. The Command of Unmanned Air Defense Systems is being formed within the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are also developing other areas of counteraction, in particular the destruction of enemy drones using attack helicopters and light aircraft. We are introducing new crews into service," the AFU Commander-in-Chief said.

He also noted the effectiveness of using light aircraft to combat Russian UAVs at higher altitudes. "So we are preparing new aircraft crews to perform these tasks," he added.

"The Defense Forces and manufacturers are continuing to work together to improve and introduce new types of interceptor drones. We must accelerate their development and introduction into the troops, because in the conditions of technological competition, the enemy is constantly improving its means," Syrsky said.

"I have identified the necessary tasks for all involved structures – primarily to increase the effectiveness of destroying drones and deploying new units equipped with interceptor drones," he said.