Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 02.10.2025

Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

2 min read
Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

Strengthening air defense capabilities in the fight against enemy strike UAVs in front-line regions, where enemy attacks have recently intensified, became one of the main topics of a working meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"In September, the enemy used almost 6,900 drones on the territory of Ukraine during massive attacks, of which more than 3,600 were of the Shahed type. The Armed Forces of Ukraine must use effective solutions every day and every night to repel this threat," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Syrsky noted that following the meeting, a number of decisions were made to strengthen air defense in frontline regions, in particular by increasing the number of crews of interceptor drones. "We continue to increase the capabilities of units that counter enemy UAVs using interceptors. Today, the majority of Russian strike drones are destroyed by such means. The systematic expansion of the staff of the relevant formations is ongoing. The training of specialists is being increased, additional training facilities are being created for high-quality training," Syrsky said.

"The system for detecting enemy UAVs is being improved, which increases the effectiveness of their destruction. The Command of Unmanned Air Defense Systems is being formed within the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are also developing other areas of counteraction, in particular the destruction of enemy drones using attack helicopters and light aircraft. We are introducing new crews into service," the AFU Commander-in-Chief said.

He also noted the effectiveness of using light aircraft to combat Russian UAVs at higher altitudes. "So we are preparing new aircraft crews to perform these tasks," he added.

"The Defense Forces and manufacturers are continuing to work together to improve and introduce new types of interceptor drones. We must accelerate their development and introduction into the troops, because in the conditions of technological competition, the enemy is constantly improving its means," Syrsky said.

"I have identified the necessary tasks for all involved structures – primarily to increase the effectiveness of destroying drones and deploying new units equipped with interceptor drones," he said.

Tags: #syrsky #uav #counteraction

MORE ABOUT

18:27 23.09.2025
Generals Syrsky, Donahue discuss further cooperation in air defense, long-range strike means

Generals Syrsky, Donahue discuss further cooperation in air defense, long-range strike means

15:14 22.09.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces advance in Dobropillia direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian Defense Forces advance in Dobropillia direction – Syrsky

20:13 17.09.2025
Ukrainian who launched drone over Polish govt buildings being deported

Ukrainian who launched drone over Polish govt buildings being deported

18:51 15.09.2025
Syrsky dismisses commanders of two corps – media

Syrsky dismisses commanders of two corps – media

19:28 12.09.2025
Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

15:15 12.09.2025
Syrsky with commanders on the ground determines further actions in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia axes

Syrsky with commanders on the ground determines further actions in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia axes

21:12 11.09.2025
Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

08:57 10.09.2025
More than 10 Russian drones cross into Poland during Ukraine strike

More than 10 Russian drones cross into Poland during Ukraine strike

20:48 04.09.2025
Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

Syrsky announces creation of multi-tiered anti-shahed system

19:24 02.09.2025
Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

LATEST

Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

Pivnenko discusses logistics, medical evacuation, communications with new US coordinator of military interaction

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Zelenskyy calls on Portugal to join PURL initiative

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

AD
AD