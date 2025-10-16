Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:24 16.10.2025

USA, Ukraine create long-range UAV with AI elements

2 min read

A software manufacturer for drones Auterion (the United States) announced the successful completion of the Artemis project to create a long-range kamikaze drone "deepstrike" Artemis ALM-20 with a flight range of 1,600 kilometers, a warhead weight of 45 kg and visual guidance using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, the Defense Express publication has said.

According to the statement, the UAV was created together with an unnamed, for security reasons, Ukrainian company. The drone underwent full-scale tests, which "included launch from the ground, GPS and non-GPS navigation, long-distance transit and ground activation." A feature of Artemis is the navigation and guidance system based on the Skynode N on-board computer from Auterion. As stated, it "allows the drone to target and engage targets even with satellite navigation failures" and "ensures the highest accuracy in the final phase of flight."

imgonline-com-ua-convert-UV5-KHgt-M4-MRW

"Auterion, together with the U.S. Department of Defense and other partners, is moving into the scaling phase aimed at joint production on a large scale," the company said, with production lines being built in Ukraine, the United States and Germany. "Government experts have approved the [Artemis] program after operational flight tests in Ukraine," the company added in the statement.

In the only image of the Artemis ALM-20, it is noticeable that its aerodynamic silhouette resembles the Iranian Shahed-136 UAV, but it should be noted that this aerodynamic scheme is widespread among drones.

Tags: #ukraine_usa #uav

