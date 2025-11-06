Klitschko: Kyiv City Council will consider increasing the Defender of Kyiv program by another UAH 1 billion

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has announced that on Thursday the city council will consider a draft amendment to the city’s target program "Defender of Kyiv", which provides for an increase in support for the defense and security forces by another UAH 1 billion.

"Of these funds, in particular, UAH 900 million will go to support military units. Including military units that carry out air defense of Kyiv. And UAH 100 million will go to volunteer formations of the city’s territorial community, which also take an active part in the air defense of the capital," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

Klitschko recalled that this year UAH 11 billion has already been allocated from the city budget to support the military, veterans and their families.

"I emphasize that we are allocating funds. The organization and implementation of air defense are carried out by specialists - military personnel, whom we trust and with whom we always cooperate," he noted.

The head of the city state administration also reported that at the meeting, the Kyiv City Council will consider the issue of allocating almost UAH 120 million to co-finance the 50/50 and 70/30 housing purchase program. "This decision will also apply to our military, veterans and their families. As well as other groups who need improved housing conditions and are on the housing queue in Kyiv," Klitschko added.

Among the urgent issues, the city council deputies should also consider the issue of organizing free meals for children from large families in kindergartens.

On November 4, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko called on the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, to increase funding for the security and defense needs of Kyiv from UAH 1 billion to UAH 5 billion.