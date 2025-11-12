Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:28 12.11.2025

Kyiv Investment Forum opens in Berlin - Klitschko

1 min read
The Kyiv Investment Forum, organized this year by the city halls of the two capitals, opened in Berlin, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said.

"Together with Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner, we opened the Kyiv Investment Forum, organized this year by the city halls of the two capitals in Berlin. The forum is held under the slogan "Investing in Sustainability. Shaping the Future" and brought together investors, representatives of European city authorities, businesses, and international partners to discuss joint solutions and identify projects for the post-war reconstruction of Kyiv and strengthening European sustainability," he said on Telegram, according to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports.

According to him, a Memorandum of Joint Efforts to Restore Direct Railway Connection between Kyiv and Berlin has already been signed within the framework of the forum. "We signed a Memorandum with Mr. Wegner on joint efforts to restore direct rail service between Kyiv and Berlin. This will contribute to economic ties between the capitals, logistics, and the comfort of travel for our citizens," Klitschko said.

Tags: #klitschko #kyiv_investment_forum

